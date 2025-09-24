KMD Brands Reports Full-Year Loss

Company News

by Finance News Network September 24, 2025 10:58 AM


KMD Brands, the owner of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz, has announced a full-year statutory loss of $NZ93.6 million ($83.1 million). This comes despite a 1 per cent increase in sales to $989 million. The company’s earnings were significantly impacted by heavy discounting and weaker margins, contributing to an underlying net loss that widened to $28.3 million from $1.1 million the previous year. KMD Brands designs, markets, and retails outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment through its portfolio of brands. The company aims to inspire and equip adventures with high-quality gear.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) plummeted by 64.7 per cent to $17.7 million. The gross margin also experienced a decline, falling to 56.5 per cent from 58.4 per cent. In light of the challenging trading conditions, the board has decided against declaring a final dividend.

Across KMD Brands’ portfolio, Rip Curl saw a 2.1 per cent increase in sales, reaching $550.4 million. Kathmandu experienced marginal growth of 0.2 per cent, with sales of $361.9 million, while Oboz showed a 3.5 per cent increase, achieving $76.6 million in sales. Chief executive Brent Scrimshaw acknowledged the “highly competitive trading environment” of FY25 but highlighted a 10.5 per cent year-on-year increase in August sales as an initial indicator of potential recovery.

Kathmandu same-store sales have risen 22 per cent in the first seven weeks of FY26. The group is set to implement a transformation strategy aimed at achieving $25 million in cost savings. This strategy includes new store concepts and an accelerated digital rollout, incorporating Shopify across all three brands.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?