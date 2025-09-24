Optus Launches Independent Review After Outage

Optus has initiated an independent review led by Dr Kerry Schott, a former investment banker and NBN director, following a technical failure last week that impacted Triple Zero calls. The incident is associated with three deaths. The review aims to pinpoint the causes of the September 18th outage and scrutinise Optus’s handling of Triple Zero calls within its network.

According to Optus, the review will also assess the company’s response to the incident, ensuring adherence to established policies, procedures, and legal obligations. Optus is a telecommunications company providing a range of services including mobile, internet, and subscription television. It serves millions of customers across Australia.

Optus chairman John Arthur stated that the board is collaborating with chief executive Stephen Rue to fully comprehend the events that transpired. The company has pledged transparency, committing to publicly release Schott’s review findings, expected by the end of the year.

Arthur emphasised Dr Schott’s suitability for the role, citing her extensive experience across various industries and her leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.