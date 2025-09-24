Emu NL (ASX: EMU) Provides Undertaking to Takeovers Panel

Emu NL (ASX: EMU), a company engaged in mineral exploration and resource development, has provided an undertaking to the Takeovers Panel following an application from Dronkay Pty Ltd, as announced on Wednesday, 24 September 2025. The application by Dronkay Pty Ltd was initially dated 10 September 2025. The Takeovers Panel has accepted this undertaking from Emu NL, according to the official release.

The core of the undertaking commits Emu NL to refrain from allotting or issuing any shortfall securities related to its previously announced non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer. This offer was initially announced on 8 September 2025. The commitment extends until 13 October 2025, a date that falls 14 days after Emu NL’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for 29 September 2025.

The undertaking was formally signed on 23 September 2025 by Peter Thomas, non-executive chairman of Emu NL, acting with full authority on behalf of the company. The announcement was made by Allan Bulman, Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel, whose office is located in Melbourne.