North Stawell Minerals Commences Diamond Drilling at Darlington Project

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) has announced the commencement of a diamond drilling program at its Darlington Project in western Victoria. North Stawell Minerals is focused on gold exploration within the highly prospective Stawell region. The current drilling program aims to follow up on the high-grade gold results intersected during the February 2025 drilling campaign.

The drilling program will consist of 2-3 holes, totaling 600-900 metres, and is being undertaken by AMWD, a Victorian-based drilling company with experience in the Stawell Zone. The program follows up on drill hole NSD057 from February 2025, which returned a maiden intercept of 2.3 metres at 29.3 g/t Au from 108.2 metres, including 0.8 metres at 82.0 g/t Au from 108.2 metres. The historic production from the Darlington Mine, located 400 metres north, includes 2,347 ounces of gold at 18.2 g/t Au.

The target mineralisation is considered to have geological and structural similarities to the historic Mariners Lodes at Stawell, which had historic production grading 28-30 g/t Au. Darlington is a priority target within the 3.6 km Darlington-Caledonia trend, which is NSM’s key exploration focus into 2026. Future programs will step out along strike of the current target at Darlington.

Campbell Olsen, CEO and Executive Director of North Stawell Minerals, stated that the company is excited to return to Darlington and follow up on the high-grade gold result from drill hole NSD057. He anticipates first results for the program in November. The company raised $2.1 million in the September Quarter to fund current programs.