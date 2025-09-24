Trigg Minerals Acquires High-Grade Antimony-Gold Project in Idaho

Trigg Minerals Ltd (ASX: TMG) has announced the strategic acquisition of a 100% stake in the Central Idaho Antimony (CIA) Project, located in Elmore County, Idaho, USA. Trigg Minerals is focused on advancing critical mineral development in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, aiming to become a vertically integrated supplier to Western economies. The CIA Project represents a district-scale landholding within a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.

The acquisition is complemented by a strategic placement of $5 million to Tribeca Investment Partners, a globally recognised investment firm. This placement underscores the unsolicited interest in Trigg’s strategic direction and is expected to bolster the company’s institutional register and coverage. The funds raised from this placement will be used to progress its United States operations, including advancing the Central Idaho Antimony Project and investigating a potential US mainboard listing.

Exceptional high-grade surface rock chip results from newly identified prospects and historical workings across the district include 17.6% antimony from a high-grade sample at historical workings and >1.0% antimony and 0.19 g/t gold from a massive stibnite sample at the A47 Showing stockpile. The project also shares key geological similarities with the Stibnite Gold Project (Perpetua Resources), suggesting a common mineralising event. Managing Director, Andre Booyzen, commented that this acquisition enhances Trigg’s flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah and strengthens Trigg’s role as a leading critical minerals explorer in America.

The Central Idaho Antimony Project holds several walk-up drill targets, such as the A47 Showing and other historic workings, and offers the potential for a large, bulk-mineable system. With minimal environmental impact due to the absence of historical on-site processing, the project presents a potentially more straightforward path to permitting. The acquisition remains subject to the Company completing its due diligence on the project, the parties obtaining any required regulatory/third party approvals and the Company satisfying both the consideration payments and minimum work payments in the first three years. From completion of the acquisition, WMI will be entitled to receive a 2.5% net smelter return royalty derived from the production of all minerals extracted from the CIA Project and a one-mile area around the perimeter of the project.