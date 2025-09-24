Super Retail Group Settles Bullying Lawsuit

Super Retail Group has reached a confidential settlement with two former employees who had sued the company alleging bullying and harassment. The resolution brings an end to 18 months of high-profile litigation that included allegations about the relationship between the company’s former chief executive, Anthony Heraghty, and human resources executive, Jane Kelly. Super Retail Group is a major retailer that operates brands like Supercheap Auto, Rebel Sport, and BCF, offering a wide range of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products.

The legal action was initiated by Rebecca Farrell and Amelia Berczelly, both former company lawyers who became whistleblowers regarding the alleged relationship. The company has stated that the settlement was reached “on a confidential basis and without any admission of liability for an amount less than the range referred to in the April 26, 2024 announcement.”

In April of last year, Super Retail Group indicated that the former employees were seeking damages in the range of $30 to $50 million. However, Harmers Workplace Lawyers, representing Farrell and Berczelly, previously stated that their clients were claiming less than one-third of that amount.

The settlement follows the recent departure of Anthony Heraghty, who was ousted by the board a week prior for allegedly lying about his relationship with Jane Kelly. The terms of the settlement remain confidential, preventing further disclosure of specific details.