Micron Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Demand

Micron Technology, the largest US maker of computer memory chips, has issued an optimistic forecast for the current quarter, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence equipment. The company anticipates fiscal first-quarter revenue of approximately US$12.5 billion (A$18.9 billion), surpassing analysts’ average estimate of US$11.9 billion. Micron expects profit, excluding certain items, to be around US$3.75 a share, exceeding the projected US$3.05. Micron specialises in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information. They are dedicated to collaborating and fostering innovative breakthroughs.

The positive outlook confirms Micron’s position as a key beneficiary of increased AI spending. Its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is essential for chips and systems used in developing artificial intelligence models. This technology has become a particularly profitable product for Micron, which is based in Boise, Idaho. The company’s strong performance reflects the growing importance of memory solutions in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

Micron’s shares experienced a gain of about 3 per cent in late trading following the release of the results. The stock has nearly doubled this year, outpacing many of its competitors, driven by AI-related optimism. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated that the company achieved all-time highs in its data centre business in fiscal year 2025. He added they are entering fiscal year 2026 with strong momentum and their most competitive portfolio to date.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on August 28, sales increased by 46 per cent to US$11.3 billion, slightly above analysts’ estimate of US$11.2 billion. Earnings per share, excluding some items, were US$3.03, compared with an average prediction of US$2.84. These results demonstrate Micron’s continued growth and strong market position.