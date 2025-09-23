AI Data Centres Planned Across US

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced plans to establish five new artificial intelligence data centres across the United States. This development is part of the ambitious Stargate project, a private-sector initiative that aims to bolster AI infrastructure. The initiative, which President Donald Trump launched in January with top tech CEOs, anticipates investments of up to $US500 billion.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will spearhead the opening of three new sites in collaboration with Oracle. These sites will be located in Shackelford County, Texas; Dona Ana County, New Mexico; and at an undisclosed location in the Midwest. Additionally, OpenAI, in partnership with Japan’s SoftBank and a SoftBank affiliate, will construct two more data centre sites in Lordstown, Ohio, and Milam County, Texas.

OpenAI develops and deploys advanced AI models, such as ChatGPT, to enhance various applications. Oracle provides a comprehensive suite of cloud infrastructure and platform services. The new sites, combined with the Oracle-OpenAI site expansion in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave, are set to significantly increase Stargate’s data centre capacity.

These expansions will bring Stargate’s total data centre capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts, backed by over $US400 billion in investment over the next three years, according to OpenAI. This substantial investment underscores the growing importance of AI and the commitment to building robust infrastructure to support its development and deployment.