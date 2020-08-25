Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) to close up to 500 stores

Apparel retailer Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) is getting ready to permanently close up to 300-500 of its stores over the next two years, dependent on leases.



They announced an underlying loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $45.8 million for the full year to 28 June 2020, the result being materially impacted by the recent bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.



Covid saw them close all 1,333 stores for 9 ½ weeks including the peak Mothers’ Day trading period.



This lead to a 16.5 per cent drop in sales to $713.6 million.



The retailer, which owns Noni B, Katies, Millers, Rockmans, Rivers, Autograph among others.



Shares in Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) are trading 8.8 per cent lower at 62 cents.

