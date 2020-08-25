Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) to close up to 500 stores

by Rachael Jones August 25, 2020 11:00 AM

Apparel retailer Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) is getting ready to permanently close up to 300-500 of its stores over the next two years, dependent on leases.

They announced an underlying loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $45.8 million for the full year to 28 June 2020, the result being materially impacted by the recent bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid saw them close all 1,333 stores for 9 ½ weeks including the peak Mothers’ Day trading period.

This lead to a 16.5 per cent drop in sales to $713.6 million.

The retailer, which owns Noni B, Katies, Millers, Rockmans, Rivers, Autograph among others.

Shares in Mosaic Brands (ASX:MOZ) are trading 8.8 per cent lower at 62 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.