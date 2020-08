The Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) reports a loss of $3.6 billion for the six month period to 30th June.



The company that owns Westfield shopping centres here in Australia reported a reduction in property valuations of $4.1 billion.



Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen says: “Our results, including the ability to generate an operating cash surplus, demonstrate the long-term resilience of our business.”



Shares in the Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) are trading 5.9 per cent higher at $2.14.