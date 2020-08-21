Westpac (ASX:WBC) to divest vendor finance business

Company News

by Katrina Bullock August 21, 2020 11:35 AM

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) has sold its vendor finance business, Strategic Alliances, to Angle Finance.

Angle Finance is a portfolio company of private equity group Cerberus Capital Management.

Westpac’s Vendor Finance portfolio is made up of around $500 million of loans to 42,000 Australian businesses, predominantly for small ticket equipment.

The transaction will result in a small accounting loss on sale due to the transaction being structured with an initial payment on completion and deferred payments to be made over a two-year period following completion.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur at the end of April 2021.

Shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) are trading 2.03 per cent higher at $17.61.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.