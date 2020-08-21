Westpac (ASX:WBC) to divest vendor finance business

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) has sold its vendor finance business, Strategic Alliances, to Angle Finance.



Angle Finance is a portfolio company of private equity group Cerberus Capital Management.



Westpac’s Vendor Finance portfolio is made up of around $500 million of loans to 42,000 Australian businesses, predominantly for small ticket equipment.



The transaction will result in a small accounting loss on sale due to the transaction being structured with an initial payment on completion and deferred payments to be made over a two-year period following completion.



Completion of the transaction is expected to occur at the end of April 2021.



Shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) are trading 2.03 per cent higher at $17.61.

