Redbubble Group’s (ASX:RBL) gross profit rose 42 per cent to $134 million for the year ended 30 June 2020.



EBITDA was up 358 per cent to $5.1 million.



This is the company’s first EBITDA profit since its initial public offering in 2016.



Marketplace revenue was up 36 per cent to $349 million.



Repeat sales accounted for 40 per cent of revenue.



Shares in Redbubble (ASX:RBL) are trading 3.94 per cent higher at $3.69.