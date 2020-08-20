Reporting season sees pandemic impact: Aus shares 0.8% down

The Australian share market dropped at the open closing 0.8 per cent down at the end of trade.



IDP Education (ASX:IEL) led the top 200 gains for the session, up almost 30 per cent, and Webjet (ASX:WEB) led the losses for the day.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 48 points lower to finish at 6,120.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 152 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 17 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a fall of 53 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 45 point fall tomorrow morning.



Looking at some more headlines:



The day saw August’s reporting season in full swing. With the global impact of the pandemic, it was no doubt many companies experienced their worst results on record.



Qantas (ASX:QAN) profit has plunged 91%, with the airline posting a $2.7billion drop. In what has been the most challenging period in its long history, Qantas (ASX:QAN) reported a $124 million Underlying Profit Before Tax for the 2020 financial year.



Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) have reported their profit for the year is down 69%.



Pokie Machine supplier Ainsworth Gaming (ASX:AGI) have confirmed won't pay a final dividend and are expected a loss of $34 million. Due to the closure and strict restrictions imposed on the gaming industry, second half revenue fell 63 per cent to $42 million.



Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) reported that the 18-month business improvement process has resulted in a successful FY20 financial performance. The company significantly improved EBITDA of $4.8m, accelerating 2H20 momentum, with EBITDA of $3.4m. Sequoia highlighted the successful integration of an additional four advisory businesses into Sequoia Wealth Group, making the company the fourth largest non-aligned advisory business in Australia. Morrison Securities monthly value of trading transactions also increased by 300%.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trusts, rising 1 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, shedding 3.7 per cent.



The best-performing stock on the S&P/ASX 200 was IDP Education (ASX:IEL), closing 28.5 per cent higher at $19.17. It was followed by McMilllan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) and Afterpay (ASX:APT).



The worst-performing stock on the S&P/ASX 200 was Webjet (ASX:WEB), closing 12.5 per cent lower at $3.22. It was followed by IPH (ASX:IPH) and Origin Energy (ASX:ORG).



Asian markets



Lower. Japan's Nikkei has lost 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 2 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1950 an ounce.

The iron price is 0.4 per cent higher at US$129.09 a ton.

Its futures are pointing to a fall of 1.5 per cent.

Light crude is 44 cents lower at US$42.49 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 71.73 US cents.



Please see our website for more information about our monthly Investor Event next Tuesday 25 August.

