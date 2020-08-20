Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) report a loss of $8.7 million

by Rachael Jones August 20, 2020 11:50 AM

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) today reported its financial results for the first half of the 2020 financial year reporting statutory net profit after tax was a loss of $8.7 million versus a profit in 1H 2019 where they saw a profit of $168.0 million.

The results come after the write down relating to Amatil’s Indonesian, Fijian and Samoan businesses.

Ongoing NPAT was down 35.3 per cent at $112.1 million in 1H 2020 compared to $173.3 in 1H 2019.

An unfranked interim dividend of 9¢ a share was declared and will be paid on October 13.

Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) are trading 1.52 per cent higher at $9.01.
 

