The Qantas Group (ASX:QAN) profit nosedives 91%

In what has been the most challenging period in its long history, the Qantas Group (ASX:QAN) reported a $124 million Underlying Profit Before Tax for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, down 91 per cent on the prior year.



This reflects a strong first half of the year ($771 million Underlying Profit Before Tax) followed by a near total collapse in travel demand and a $4 billion drop in revenue in the second half due to the Covid-19 crisis and associated border restrictions.



Fast action to radically cut costs and place much of the flying business into a form of hibernation helped minimise the financial impact.



From April to end of June, Group revenue fell 82 per cent while cash costs were reduced by 75 per cent, helping to limit the drop in Underlying Profit Before Tax in 2H20 to $1.2 billion.



At the statutory level, the Group reported a $2.7 billion Loss Before Tax –– due mostly to a $1.4 billion non-cash write down of assets including the A380 fleet and $642 million in one-off redundancy and other costs as part of restructuring the business for recovery.



Shares in the Qantas Group (ASX:QAN) are trading 0.13 per cent lower at $3.75.

