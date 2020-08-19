Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) NPAT down 80%

by Rachael Jones August 19, 2020 11:10 AM

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) reported a financial year NPAT attributable to the parent of $79.5 million, down 80.2 per cent.

Main floor gaming revenue of $1.23 billion, is down 26.9 per cent for the year.

The casino firm won't pay a final dividend after revenue fell 25.7 per cent to $2.2 billion, from $2.9 billion last year.

Closure Costs of $81.6 million (net of tax), which includes costs incurred during the mandated closure of Crown’s properties and investments, and Significant Items of $78.7 million (net of tax), relating to the impairment of Crown Aspinalls and Nobu, Crown Sydney pre-opening costs.

Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.21 per cent lower at $9.47.
 

