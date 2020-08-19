WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) profit soars close to 200 per cent

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today announced its financial results for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020 reporting Statutory Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) of $160.8 million, soaring up 197 per cent on the prior corresponding period (pcp) (FY19: $54.1 million).



Its total revenue rose 23 per cent to $429.4 million, with EBITDA up 17 per cent.



The company said it was anticipating revenue growth in the range of 9 per cent to 19 per cent, representing revenue of $470 million to $510 million, and EBITDA growth of 22 per cent to 42 per cent, representing $155 million to $180 million.



They declared a final dividend of 1.6 cents a share, down from the 1.95 cents a share dividend it paid last year.



Shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) are trading 11.73 per cent higher at $23.25.

