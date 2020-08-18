Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) resumes operations: Aus shares 0.1% higher at noon

The Australian share market opened higher this morning and is now trading 0.1 per cent up at noon. Monadelphous (ASX:MND) is leading the top 200 gains at midday up over 15 per cent, with Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) coming in last.



The S&P/ASX 200 index is 4 points up at 6,080. On the futures market the SPI is 16 points up.



Company news



Operations at Evolution Mining’s (ASX:EVN) Red Lake gold mine in Canada has resumed following the evacuation of the region due to a forest fire. It’s reported Evolution employees and contractors are safe and the fire was contained before reaching the townships. There was no damage to any of the operation’s infrastructure and re-entry into the underground and processing areas has been successful. Red Lake says the company is on track to deliver the planned September quarter gold production. Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $6.24.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Health Care, adding 2.8 per cent, while the worst performing sector is Consumer Staples shedding 1.3 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Monadelphous (ASX:MND), rising 15.4 per cent to $9.75, followed by shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) and Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL).



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE), dropping 14.1 per cent to $10.60, followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW).



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,993 an ounce.

Iron ore price fell 0.4 per cent to US$121.94.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2 per cent.

One Australian dollar is buying 72.20 US cents.

