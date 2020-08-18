Westpac (ASX:WBC) declare no first-half dividend

Westpac (ASX:WBC) report unaudited statutory net profit for 3Q20 was $1.12 billion.



Quarterly average of 1H20 statutory net profit was $595 million.



Unaudited cash earnings rose to $1.32 billion for the three months ended June 30, compared to a quarterly average in the first-half of $497 million, due to lower impairment charges.



They report an impairment charge of $826 million, further increasing provisions and provisioning cover.



The board has decided not to pay a first-half dividend.



Westpac will next consider dividends as part of finalising its Full Year 2020 results.



Shares in Westpac (ASX:WBC) are trading 3.47 per cent lower at $16.98.

