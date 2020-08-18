BHP (ASX:BHP) looking to divest two Queensland mines

by Rachael Jones August 18, 2020 02:40 PM

BHP (ASX:BHP) is looking to divest two of its Queensland metallurgical coal mines as it looks to simplify portfolio to focus on higher quality steel-making products.

They report a net profit of $US7.95 billion for the financial year, down 4 per cent on the previous year, as tumbling oil and coal prices bit into the strong performance from the company’s dominant iron ore division.

BHP declared a US55 cents a share final dividend, marginally below analysts’ expectations, bringing its total shareholder payout for the financial year to $US1.20 a share.

Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 0.03 per cent lower at $39.85.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.