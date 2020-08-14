Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) EBITDA rises 24.1%

Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) released its full year 2020 results today.



Statutory NPAT fell 14 per cent to $10 million compared to the prior corresponding period.



Pro forma EBITDA was up 24.1 per cent to $33.7 million.



Total sales rose 11.8 per cent to $405 million. Online sales (including click and collect) grew 39.1 per cent during the period.



The company lamented that it did not qualify for, or receive, any JobKeeper support.



It declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.4 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 10.5 cents.



Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 14.36 per cent higher at $4.30.



