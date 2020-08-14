Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) EBITDA rises 24.1%

Company News

by Katrina Bullock August 14, 2020 11:30 AM

Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) released its full year 2020 results today.

Statutory NPAT fell 14 per cent to $10 million compared to the prior corresponding period.

Pro forma EBITDA was up 24.1 per cent to $33.7 million.

Total sales rose 11.8 per cent to $405 million. Online sales (including click and collect) grew 39.1 per cent during the period.

The company lamented that it did not qualify for, or receive, any JobKeeper support.

It declared a fully franked final dividend of 6.4 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to 10.5 cents.

Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 14.36 per cent higher at $4.30.

 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.