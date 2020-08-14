Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) NPAT drops 17% in second half

Company News

by Katrina Bullock August 14, 2020

Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) today announced its 2020 half year results for the period ended 30 June 2020.

The company achieved net profit after tax of $113 million, down 17 per cent from the previous corresponding period.

Underlying group EBITDA was down 18 per cent to $225 million.

The drop in earnings is largely attributed to the decline in mineral sands revenue. The Mineral sands revenue dropped 16.3 per cent, to $456.6 million.

The Group are happy with the result given the challenging business conditions, particularly in the zircon market.

Shares in Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) are trading 0.26 per cent higher at $9.71.
 

