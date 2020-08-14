Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) appoints Nick Traber as Chief Executive



Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) today announced the appointment of Nick Traber as Chief Executive of its Concrete division, replacing Ian Jones who will remain with the Group in a new role focused on growth.



Mr Traber currently leads LafargeHolcim’s business in its home market of Switzerland and Northern Italy.



LafargeHolcim’s is one of the world’s leading producers of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and building solutions with over 1,000 employees.



Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says “He has played a key role in driving the transformation of the business, leading programmes focused around innovation, sustainability and digitalisation.”



Shares in Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) trading 0.33 per cent lower at $3.05.

