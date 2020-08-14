Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) appoints Nick Traber as Chief Executive

by Katrina Bullock August 14, 2020


Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) today announced the appointment of Nick Traber as Chief Executive of its Concrete division, replacing Ian Jones who will remain with the Group in a new role focused on growth.

Mr Traber currently leads LafargeHolcim’s business in its home market of Switzerland and Northern Italy.

LafargeHolcim’s is one of the world’s leading producers of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and building solutions with over 1,000 employees.

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor says “He has played a key role in driving the transformation of the business, leading programmes focused around innovation, sustainability and digitalisation.”

Shares in Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) trading 0.33 per cent lower at $3.05.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.