Woodside (ASX:WPL) records US$4.067 billion profit loss

Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) has reported a US$4.067 billion (A$5.7 billion) loss of 28 per cent in first-half profit due to a drop in oil and gas prices in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Underlying profit of $303 million for the six months to 30 June was down from $419 million a year earlier.



Woodside announced an interim dividend of US26 cents per share, less than its payout last year.



“I would rate the external conditions created this year by the COVID-19 pandemic and oversupply in global oil and gas markets as the most difficult I’ve seen in nearly four decades in the industry,” Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said.



