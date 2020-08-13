Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) rewards investors as profits rise

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has reported a 38 per cent increase in net profit after tax to a record $301.6 million compared to $218.2 million for FY19.



The mining company reports that it will pay a record final dividend for the year of 9 cents per share fully franked delivering a total FY20 dividend of 16 cents per share, a 68 per cent increase on FY19.



EBITDA increased 41 per cent to a record $1.03 billion compared to $730.3 million for the prior year.



Revenue for the year increased by 29 per cent to a record $1.94 billion, up from $1.51 billion in FY2019.



Commenting on the FY20 financial results, Evolution’s Executive Chairman Jake Klein said: “FY20 was a great year for Evolution with a strong improvement in safety and sustainability performance, record underlying net profit, record free cash flow generation and record dividends.”



Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 2.71 per cent higher at $5.69.