Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation: ASX closed 0.1% lower

It has been a positive day of trade for the Australian share market after a small dip around lunchtime the local bourse managed to close 0.1 per cent lower. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (ASX:FPH) have been designated an “essential service” and will continue to manufacture and supply respiratory products from its Auckland facilities despite New Zealand’s new lockdown. As for the sectors today financials led the day and materials fell lower.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 7 points lower to finish at 6,132.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 103 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a rise of 15 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a lift of 69 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 2 point fall tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



The seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index (WPI) rose 0.2 per cent in June quarter 2020 and 1.8 per cent through the year, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).



Company news



Lifestyle Communities’ (ASX:LIC) profit after tax was $42.8 million for the 2020 financial year, down 22.2 per cent on the previous year. Lower new home settlement numbers and lower property revaluation gains were primary drivers of this result; however their impact was partially offset by a 25 per cent increase in annuity income from site rentals and deferred management fees, which was up from $22.4 million to $28.1 million. Lifestyle Communities’ shareholders will receive a final fully franked dividend of 2.5 cents per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 5.5 cents per share, in line with 5.5 cents per share in the prior year. Shares in Lifestyle Communities’ (ASX:LIC) closed 0.2 per cent lower at $8.60.



Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) has reported an 11.3 per cent drop in full-year profit to $7.3 billion of the 12 months ending June 30. The bank declared a dividend of $2.98 per share, fully franked that’s 31 per cent up on FY19.



Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has suspended operations at its Red Lake gold mine in Canada due to a bushfire. No material impact to Red Lake’s September quarter gold production is expected.



Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) has today welcomed the decision by the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) to green light its Vickery Extension Project near Gunnedah, in the state’s northwest.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Financials adding almost 1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Materials, shedding 1.6 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:URW), rising 7.6 per cent to close at $3.97. Shares in Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) and Service Stream (ASX:SSM) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Seek (ASX:SEK), dropping 8.6 per cent to close at $19.58. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) and Wisetech Global (ASX:NST) followed lower.



Asian markets



Mixed: Japan’s Nikkei has added 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has lost 1.3 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,898 an ounce.

Iron ore price is 1.6 higher at US$121.09.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.8 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.37 higher at US$41.98 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 71.29US cents.

