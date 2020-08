The Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) today announced adjusted after-tax net profit increased by 20 per cent to $438.3 million for the 12 months to 30 June 2020.



For the six months to 30 June 2020, the board has a declared a dividend of $1.22 cents per share (franked at 75 per cent), comprising a final dividend of 91.6 cents per share and a performance fee dividend of 30.4 cents per share.



Shares in the Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) are trading 2.19 per cent higher at $63.03.