Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) evacuates Red Lake mine in Canada

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has suspended operations at its Red Lake gold mine in Canada due to a bushfire.



The Company’s emergency response plan was activated and residents of the Red Lake community in Ontario were evacuated.



All Evolution employees and contractors are safe and accounted for.



There has been no damage to any infrastructure at the operation.



Evolution is working with authorities and the community to help contain the forest fire and provide assistance where needed.



No material impact to Red Lake’s September quarter gold production is expected.



Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 6.32 per cent lower at $5.48.

