Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) evacuates Red Lake mine in Canada

Company News

by Rachael Jones August 12, 2020 11:45 AM

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has suspended operations at its Red Lake gold mine in Canada due to a bushfire.

The Company’s emergency response plan was activated and residents of the Red Lake community in Ontario were evacuated.

All Evolution employees and contractors are safe and accounted for.

There has been no damage to any infrastructure at the operation.

Evolution is working with authorities and the community to help contain the forest fire and provide assistance where needed.

No material impact to Red Lake’s September quarter gold production is expected.

Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 6.32 per cent lower at $5.48.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.