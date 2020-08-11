IVE Group (ASX:IGL) report Coles to scale back printing

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has been informed by Coles supermarket (AX:COL) that they intend to scale back its use of the printed medium for catalogues.



From September 9, Coles will stop distribution of its weekly catalogue which goes to around 7 million households each week, distributed by 14,000 walkers.



Instead they will increase the volume of its in store copies and continue to produce the monthly Cole in-store magazine.



The change will reduced IVE's revenue by $35 million to $40 million per annum.



Shares in the IVE Group (ASX:IGL) are trading 18.13 per cent lower at 66 cents.

