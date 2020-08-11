IVE Group (ASX:IGL) report Coles to scale back printing

Company News

by Rachael Jones August 11, 2020 11:50 AM

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has been informed by Coles supermarket (AX:COL) that they intend to scale back its use of the printed medium for catalogues.

From September 9, Coles will stop distribution of its weekly catalogue which goes to around 7 million households each week, distributed by 14,000 walkers.

Instead they will increase the volume of its in store copies and continue to produce the monthly Cole in-store magazine.

The change will reduced IVE's revenue by $35 million to $40 million per annum.

Shares in the IVE Group (ASX:IGL) are trading 18.13 per cent lower at 66 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.