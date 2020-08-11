1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) rebounds after lockdown

by Rachael Jones August 11, 2020 11:50 AM

1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) emerged from the Covid-19 shutdown reporting net profit down 8 per cent to $7.1 million on sales down 3 per cent to $57.1 million.

Revenue down is down 3 per cent to $57.1 million with EBITDA up 22 per cent to $16.2 million.

Dr Daryl Holmes the chief executive of dental business described the results as a ‘startling change’, with a business that has rebounded to ‘higher levels of revenue and profit than ever before’.

It will pay a final dividend flat at 12.5 cents per share to take full year dividends up 3 per cent to 25.75 cents per share.

Shares in 1300 Smiles (ASX:ONT) are trading 3.28 per cent higher at $6.30.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.