Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) report profit up 25%

by Rachael Jones August 11, 2020 10:50 AM

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) has increased its statutory profit by 25 per cent to $85.9 million in the 2020 financial year.

Operating earnings of $51.1 million, up 15.6 per cent on the previous corresponding period and revenue rose by 9.5 per cent to $862 million.

Acquisition activity during the period included securing 11 existing childcare properties for $64.8 million at a purchase yield of 6.3 per cent with a further 3 existing childcare properties contracted for $12.6 million at a purchase yield of 6.4 per cent.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s Fund Manager, Travis Butcher said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant challenges for the childcare sector, however the Government support has demonstrated the essential nature of the sector.

Shares in Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) are trading 1.27 per cent higher at $2.39.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.