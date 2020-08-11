Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) to launch a $2 billion equity raising

Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) has launched a $2 billion equity raising after reporting a $53.6 million loss after income tax for the six months to June 30.



Following the Entitlement Offer, their pro forma net debt position will be significantly reduced from $9.1 billion to $7.1 billion as at 30 June 2020.



The figures are due to Covid-19 travel restrictions causing passenger traffic to fall 56 per cent to 9.4 million for the period.



Revenue dropped 35.9 per cent to $511 million and EBITDA fell 35.4 per cent to $300.4 million.



Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are in a trading halt, they last traded at $5.39.

