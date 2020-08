Bedding company Adairs (ASX:ADH) reports a 19 per cent lift in FY2020 net profit after tax of $35.3 million compared to a year ago.



Group sales increased 12.9 per cent to $388.9 million.



EBIT rose 35.6 per cent to $59 million and earnings per share were up 17.3 per cent at 21 cents.



The retailer declared a final dividend of 11 cents a share.



Adairs has not yet provided guidance for the coming year.



Shares in Adairs (ASX:ADH) are trading 17.15 per cent higher at $3.21.