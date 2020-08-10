Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) launches $300 million buyback as profit increases

Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) reports a 28 per cent increase in net profit to $605 million as the rail freight operator launches a $300 million buyback.



Its 2021 EBITDA forecast is between $830 million and $880 million, down slightly from $909 million in the 2020 financial year due to flat coal volumes.



The company's underlying net profit after tax increased 12 per cent to $531 million.



A 70 per cent franked dividend of 13.7 cents a share was declared to be paid on 21 September 2020.



Shares in Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) are trading 2.97 per cent lower at $4.42.

