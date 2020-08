Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) has added 126,000 new customers in July, bringing its active customer base to more than 2.3 million.



The retailer saw gross sales grow more than 110 per cent year on year for July.



Gross profit increased 160 per cent year on year for the month.



Adjusted EBITDA lifted to more than $10 million for July.



Shareholders can expect its FY2020 results for the year to be released on 17 August 2020.



Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 6.54 per cent higher at $20.04.