Link Group (ASX:LNK) appoints Vivek Bhatia as MD & CEO

Company News

by Katrina Bullock August 07, 2020 11:45 AM

The board of administration outsourcing company, Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has appointed Vivek Bhatia to succeed John McMurtrie, as Managing Director of Link Group in early 2021.

Mr Bhatia, who is currently QBE CEO for the Australia Pacific region will also take on the role of CEO. His annual remuneration will be $1.3 million including superannuation.

His 22 year career in financial services, government and management consulting includes roles such as the CEO and MD of icare; a leader of the Asia-Pacific Restructuring and Transformation practice at McKinsey & Company; and CEO of Wesfarmers Insurance in Australia.

Link Group Chairman, Michael Carapiet says “Vivek is a proven leader with a track record of delivering improved business performance, technological transformation and enhanced client engagement.

Building on the strengths of Link Group, he will bring fresh and innovative thinking to the business, helping to ensure it is best positioned to manage the challenges of an integrated global business in a post-Covid-19 world.”

Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 1.69 per cent higher at $4.20.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.