Link Group (ASX:LNK) appoints Vivek Bhatia as MD & CEO

The board of administration outsourcing company, Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has appointed Vivek Bhatia to succeed John McMurtrie, as Managing Director of Link Group in early 2021.



Mr Bhatia, who is currently QBE CEO for the Australia Pacific region will also take on the role of CEO. His annual remuneration will be $1.3 million including superannuation.



His 22 year career in financial services, government and management consulting includes roles such as the CEO and MD of icare; a leader of the Asia-Pacific Restructuring and Transformation practice at McKinsey & Company; and CEO of Wesfarmers Insurance in Australia.



Link Group Chairman, Michael Carapiet says “Vivek is a proven leader with a track record of delivering improved business performance, technological transformation and enhanced client engagement.



Building on the strengths of Link Group, he will bring fresh and innovative thinking to the business, helping to ensure it is best positioned to manage the challenges of an integrated global business in a post-Covid-19 world.”



Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 1.69 per cent higher at $4.20.

