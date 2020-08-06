30 Lovisa (ASX:LOV) stores close across Melbourne

by Rachael Jones August 06, 2020 11:35 AM

As a result of the Victorian government decision to move to Stage 4 restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne for a period of 6 weeks in response to the Covid-19 situation, 30 Lovisa (ASX:LOV) stores across Melbourne will temporarily close.

Government closure orders have resulted in 19 of their stores in California being temporarily closed since 14th July, and 2 stores in New York have yet to be allowed to re-open from the original temporary closure in March.

All other stores globally remain open and trading, and online stores around the world continue to trade.

Global Support Centre and our Australian Distribution Centre are both located in Melbourne and both will continue to function whilst monitoring and following all government guidelines, as does their Distribution Centre in China.

Shares in Lovisa (ASX:LOV) are trading 0.17 per cent lower at $5.94.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.