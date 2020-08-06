30 Lovisa (ASX:LOV) stores close across Melbourne

As a result of the Victorian government decision to move to Stage 4 restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne for a period of 6 weeks in response to the Covid-19 situation, 30 Lovisa (ASX:LOV) stores across Melbourne will temporarily close.



Government closure orders have resulted in 19 of their stores in California being temporarily closed since 14th July, and 2 stores in New York have yet to be allowed to re-open from the original temporary closure in March.



All other stores globally remain open and trading, and online stores around the world continue to trade.



Global Support Centre and our Australian Distribution Centre are both located in Melbourne and both will continue to function whilst monitoring and following all government guidelines, as does their Distribution Centre in China.



