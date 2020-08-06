Eligible Telstra customers can now sign up Dubber Corporation (ASX:DUB)

The unified call recording service and voice intelligence cloud Dubber Corporation (ASX:DUB) has moved from early adopter program to general availability for eligible Telstra customers who sign up to Dubber’s services.



Dubber services enable conversations to be automatically transcribed and stored in the cloud, with AI powered intelligence and reporting delivering insights and alerts on critical conversation elements such as sentiment, tone, keyword mentions and more.



Voice data can be easily exported or connected via Dubber APIs to dashboards and Enterprise data storage, enabling voice data from any IP-device to be used alongside other data.



Shares in Dubber Corporation (ASX:DUB) are trading 2.77 per cent lower at $1.23.

