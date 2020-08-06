The Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) expects net operating cashflow "in excess" of $250m

Company News

by Rachael Jones August 06, 2020 10:40 AM

The Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) expects at its August 25th earnings announcement to report net operating cashflow after interest, overheads and tax "in excess" of $250 million for the year to June.

This estimate remains subject to an external audit. The group has not received any funds from the Australian Government under its Jobkeeper scheme.

Back in April the company cut the fixed pay of executives and directors - chief executive Peter Allen and chief financial officer Elliott Rusanow lost 20 per cent of pay – but today they return to normal remuneration levels.

Shares in the Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) are trading 1.27 per cent lower at $1.94
 

