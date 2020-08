Alex Wade, CEO of AMP Australia (ASX:AMP), will step down from his role, effective immediately.



Blair Vernon, CEO of New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM), has been appointed Acting CEO of AMP Australia while a process is conducted to find a permanent replacement.



Mr Vernon, who has led major change as CEO of NZWM, will start in the role immediately, and Jeff Ruscoe will replace him as Acting CEO, NZWM.



Shares in AMP Australia (ASX:AMP) are trading 0.35 per cent lower at $1.42.