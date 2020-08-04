Inghams (ASX:ING) meat processing facilities impacted by restrictions

Victoria’s lockdown restrictions will impact operations at poultry producer Ingham’s (ASX:ING) two meat processing facilities at Somerville and Thomastown.



The restrictions do not apply to other assets and facilities in their integrated supply chain such as hatcheries, farms, feed mill or our logistics operations.



Ingham’s Thomastown further processing plant reopened yesterday after a two-week shutdown.



They are currently advised that the restrictions will apply a 33 per cent reduction in the workforce at these plants from peak production staffing levels at any one time, as well as some additional safety initiatives.



Ingham’s other primary and further processing plants in Australia and New Zealand remain operational.



They say the financial impact of the Victorian restrictions will be better understood in the coming weeks as they realign their operations.



Ingham’s Group will release its annual results on Friday 21 August.



Shares in Ingham’s (ASX:ING) are trading 3.38 per cent higher at $3.36.

