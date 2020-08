Afterpay (ASX:APT) has raised $136 million from retail investors from its share purchase plan.



They offered eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to apply for up to $20,000 worth of new shares in Afterpay, without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.



They received 10,110 valid applications, the average application was $13,300.



New shares were issued at $66 a share.



Shares in Afterpay (ASX:APT) are trading 7.17 per cent higher at $71.27.