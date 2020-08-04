Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) to close Kmart and Target in Melbourne during restrictions

Company News

by Rachael Jones August 04, 2020 10:40 AM

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) will close its Target and Kmart stores in the Melbourne metropolitan region during the stage four restrictions in Victoria due to Covid.

Bunnings stores in the Melbourne metropolitan region can remain open for trade customers, but will be closed for in-store retail customers.

All of the group's retail businesses will be able to continue online operations however its bricks and mortar stores will be forced to shut to the general public.

Officeworks will be open only to service business customers.

Wesfarmers businesses will provide paid pandemic leave to eligible permanent and casual team members who may be required to self-isolate pending Covid-19 test results or other related reasons.

Shares in Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $46.39. 

