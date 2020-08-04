The Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) will keep Victorian stores open

The Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) will keep it’s metropolitan Melbourne stores open to support new and expectant parents during stage 4 restrictions in Victoria.



Covid safe work practices will continue to be applied, including encouraging customers to shop online or use our contactless click and collect service.



Categories of retail businesses allowed to remain open for on-site work include retailers of maternity supplies.



Baby Bunting’s Distribution Centre and online operations, based at Dandenong South in Melbourne, will continue to operate.



CEO and Managing Director Matt Spencer said, “With over 9,000 new babies due in Victoria during the lockdown period, new and expectant parents face many critical and specialised needs and our Melbourne stores remain open to provide the essential products and services for them.



Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 2.31 per cent higher at $3.55.

