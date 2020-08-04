The Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) will keep Victorian stores open

Company News

by Rachael Jones August 04, 2020 10:40 AM

The Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) will keep it’s metropolitan Melbourne stores open to support new and expectant parents during stage 4 restrictions in Victoria.

Covid safe work practices will continue to be applied, including encouraging customers to shop online or use our contactless click and collect service.

Categories of retail businesses allowed to remain open for on-site work include retailers of maternity supplies.

Baby Bunting’s Distribution Centre and online operations, based at Dandenong South in Melbourne, will continue to operate.

CEO and Managing Director Matt Spencer said, “With over 9,000 new babies due in Victoria during the lockdown period, new and expectant parents face many critical and specialised needs and our Melbourne stores remain open to provide the essential products and services for them.

Shares in Baby Bunting Group (ASX:BBN) are trading 2.31 per cent higher at $3.55.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.