Monadelphous (ASX:MND) joint venture Zenviron wins $80 million GE wind farm contract

Zenviron, a Monadelphous (ASX:MND) joint venture, has won an $80 million contract with General Electric to build a wind farm in Victoria.



Stage 2 work on the in Murra Warra wind farm located 25km north of Horsham in western Victoria will commence immediately, with completion expected in March 2022.



The 209-megawatt wind farm will consist of 38 turbines to produce enough clean energy to power 150,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 500,000 tonnes each year, as well as providing 200 jobs during its construction.



Zenviron General Manager Carl Keating commented that the company continues to grow with Australia’s renewable energy market, with the wind farm its ninth contract.



Shares in Monadelphous (ASX:MND) are trading 4.3 per cent lower at $8.53.

