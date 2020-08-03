Monadelphous (ASX:MND) in $493 million wrangle with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)

by Kathy Skantzos August 03, 2020 10:15 AM

Engineering company Monadelphous (ASX:MND) has received a writ of summons from Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) filed in the Supreme Court of Western Australia for a $493 million claim relating to a fire incident.

The incident occurred in January 2019 at Rio Tinto's iron ore processing facility at Cape Lambert in WA during maintenance shutdown services.

The $493 million claim comprises $35 million in material damage costs, and $458m for a temporary operating solution and business interruption losses arising from the inability to process iron ore during the reconstruction of the facility.

Monadelphous denies the allegations and claimed losses, stating the contract with the miner which governed the maintenance work contains exclusions and limitations of liability.

Shares in Monadelphous (ASX:MND) are trading 4.3 per cent lower at $8.53.
 

