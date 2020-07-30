Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) announce board changes

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 30, 2020 11:00 AM

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) has announced the appointment of Natalie Collins to the Boards of Centuria Property Funds No. 2, Centuria Life and Over Fifty Guardian Friendly.

They also announced the appointment of Roger Dobson as the new Chairman of CPF2L and the reorganisation of the CPFL and CPF2L Boards.

CPF2L is the Responsible Entity of Centuria Industrial REIT.

Centuria Property Funds is the Responsible Entity of Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF).

Centuria Life is responsible for Centuria’s investment bond products.

Ms Collins is currently Head of Emerging Ventures and Co-Founder of Amatil X at Coca-Cola Amatil.

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) are trading 2.4 per cent higher at $1.73
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.