Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) report merchant sales volume up 260%

Company News

by Rachael Jones July 30, 2020 10:15 AM

Global instalment payments solution business Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT), report record growth for the quarter with merchant sales volume up 260 per cent year on year to $65.4 million US – that’s $91.1 million.

They have seen continued strong demand from merchants in key verticals, with new brands accepting Splitit post quarter including Waves, Braun and OCM.

The number of merchants offering Spilit's payment solution increased from 862 to top 1000 in the three months to June 30.

Shares in Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $1.43.

