St Barbara Mining (ASX:SBM) Q4 production guidance achieved

St Barbara Mining (ASX:SBM) announced it has achieved its production guidance for the 2020 financial year following a strong fourth quarter.



The mining company produced 108,612 ounces of gold at $1,301 an ounce during Q4, selling 104,000 ounces of gold during the quarter at a realised price of $2,412 an ounce.



Its full year production reached more than 381,000 (381,887) ounces, in line with its guidance (of production between 370,000 and 400,000 ounces).



For the full year, its consolidated all-in sustaining costs was $1,369 an ounce, with a realised gold price of $2,127 an ounce.



The company was guiding gold production for the 2021 financial year between 370,000 and 410,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of between $1,360 and $1,510 an ounce.



Managing Director and CEO Craig Jetson commented: “St Barbara’s global operations performed strongly during the June quarter. This is a credit to everyone involved, as we continue to adhere to our Covid-19 management plan to care for our people and our partners.”



The mining company’s mature operations, Leonora and Simberi, are entering new phases, while Atlantic Gold has a strong project pipeline, Mr Jetson said.



Shares in St Barbara Mining (ASX:SBM) are trading 1.3 per cent lower at $3.75.