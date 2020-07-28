Westpac (ASX:WBC) appoints new COO

Westpac (ASX:WBC) has appointed Scott Collary as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), and has announced a new Group Operating Office to be led by Mr Collary, bringing together Group Operations and Group Technology divisions.



This comes as Westpac’s Group Executive Gary Thursby is set to depart the bank early next year, after 13 years at the company.



Mr Collary joins Westpac from the Bank of Montreal in Canada where he has held the role of Chief Information and Operations Officer for its North American Personal & Business Banking, Private Wealth and Global Asset Management divisions. Prior to this, Mr Collary held senior positions at ANZ and Citigroup.



“Scott has extensive experience working in senior financial services roles leading large global teams. He has a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformation programs at major international banks that improve operating and technology performance,” Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer Peter King said.



Mr Collary is due to commence his role as COO later this year.



Shares in Westpac (ASX:WBC) are trading 0.06 per cent lower at $17.71.